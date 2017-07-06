VIDEO: Da Beatfreakz ft. Sneakbo x Moelogo x Afro-B x Sona – Quavo

Multi-platinum selling producer duo, Da Beatfreakz present an all-star cast of Sneakbo, Afro B, Moelogo and Sona for their visuals to their debut single ‘Quavo’.

The brothers, O1 and U1, known for their work with Kat Deluna & Jerimih on ‘What A Night’, Giggs on ‘Rap Gustavo’ and currently working with Usher, Elie Goulding, Jaquees and Sean Paul, let off the motivationally charged Afro/bashment assisted single as they begin their own journey in to the limelight.

Having established their roots as bedroom producers in the heart of South London a number of years ago, their music has since taken over all corners of the globe, seeing them relocate on numerous occasions to nurture their craft and paying dividends as their productions spiraled in to platinum selling figures and accumulating over three hundred million Youtube views. Their experimental taste and genre-bending style lay at the core of their music where they cleverly entwine an array of genres such as Afrobeats, Dancehall and R&B. Citing the blend as ‘the future of music’, their ear and appreciation of the genres are evident in their output and the quality of artists that they work closely with.

With the current musical climate that we are in “its amazing to see how African music is widely spreading into mainstream audiences. For us it’s an exciting time to be making music, to be part of history in the making within the African diaspora.” says Da Beatfreakz.

“The intro to ‘Quavo’ starts of with Divine Oduduru, a Nigerian athlete who went viral his statement “We African people we are born great” –this resonated with us and felt it was the right way to start off our forth coming project”

Premiered by BBC 1Xtra’s DJ Target, the record is dubbed as “the new wave” by the producers themselves; ‘Quavo’ a reference to Migo’s is a true depiction of how widely Hip-Hop culture is personified by one movement.

The post VIDEO: Da Beatfreakz ft. Sneakbo x Moelogo x Afro-B x Sona – Quavo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

