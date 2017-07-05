Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Da Beatfreakz – Quavo Ft. Sneakbo, Afro B, Moelogo & Sona

Posted on Jul 5, 2017

Multi-platinum selling producer duo, Da Beatfreakz present an all-star cast of Sneakbo, Afro B, Moelogo and Sona for their visuals to their debut single ‘Quavo’. The brothers, O1 and U1, known for their work with Kat Deluna & Jerimih on ‘What A Night’, Giggs on ‘Rap Gustavo’ and currently working with Usher, Elie Goulding, Jaquees […]

