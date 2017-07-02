VIDEO: DizZY VC – Waste Time ft. GB & Jaij Hollands

It’s been six months since we last heard from the vocal chameleon Dizzy VC on ‘Only You’ which was released last December, now the Nigerian Afrobeats artist – real name Chiedoziem Onyeokoro – is announcing his highly anticipated return to the African music landscape with the release of three back-to-back-to-back singles, over the next few days.

First to be released is the massive Afrobeats jam titled ‘Waste Time’ featuring UK Afrobeats rising stars Jaij Hollands and GB, along with its accompanying music video, which was shot and directed by acclaimed music video director Luke Biggins, who has previously worked with the likes of Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Krept & Konan, Wizkid and D’Banj, among others.

Following on the back of ‘Waste Time’, fans can expect the release of ‘Emotion’ and ‘Far Wide’ in quick succession, along with their accompanying visuals, as Dizzy VC, who has previously been championed by leading African music publications, as well as BBC 1Xtra, Capital Xtra, and the MOBO Awards, returns to stake his claim as one of the best and most versatile artists in today’s Afrobeats landscape.

