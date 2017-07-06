VIDEO: Edanos – Hustle

Royal Green Cash Entertainment raving act –Edanos serves up hot new single titled ‘Hustle’ to up his reliability in the music industry.

Wasting no time, Edanos drops the official audio and video of ‘Hustle’, visualised by skilled cinematographer, Clarence Peters – a veteran with world class portfolio with his works consumed all over Africa.

Edanos’ ‘Hustle’ is a follow up to his recently released single, ‘Up & Down’ featuring multiple award-winning dancehall music sensation, Cynthia Morgan, who blends her awesomeness with the budding talent’s admired vocal dexterity.

About two months ago, Edanos’ 2015 single ‘Whine For Me’, which originally featured much-venerated dancehall/reggae singer, Timaya, got international recognition and was remixed by the youngest Disc Jockey in Germany, DJ Triplet.

On DJ Triplet’s remix of Edanos’ ‘Whine For Me’, he infused American electronic band –Major Lazer, Stargate, and Jr. Blender’s nurtured beat for popular anthem, ‘Run Up’ to bring out the iconic Afrobeat version in ‘Whine For Me’.

Maintaining rich content, addictive dancehall rendition; Edanos, a thankful heart expresses his gratitude to God on this high-tempo dancehall single – ‘Hustle’. Coined out of rich lyrics, captivating beat, and gorgeous visual content, Edanos got himself an ‘A1’ with ‘Hustle’.

Check out ‘Hustle’, follow @edanos1 on social media and ENJOY!

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Video below:

The post VIDEO: Edanos – Hustle appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

