VIDEO: Efe – Somebody (Dir By Paul Gambit)

Music Artiste/Rapper/Big Brother Naija Winner 201, Efe aka Efe Money shares the official music video to his recently released club banger christened “Somebody”.

The Duktor Sett produced banger was directed by ace videographer, Paul Gambit with Kemen, Yung6ix, making cameo appearances.

Watch and Enjoy this one.

