Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Effects of early rising on children’s development

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Education, Health, Uganda | 0 comments

VIDEO: Effects of early rising on children’s development

The sight of young Ugandan children walking to school at 5am or 6am,  being ridden on boda bodas or even being driven can be heart breaking to many parents, a reality that happens every morning in most parts of the country.
What many stakeholders fail to understand is that this eventually has an impact on the child’s development as Sheila Tusiime Mugisha found out….

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post VIDEO: Effects of early rising on children’s development appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.