Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Fans Reacts As Olajumoke Orisaguna Aquires Convertible Car

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

VIDEO: Fans Reacts As Bread seller-turned Model Olajumoke Orisaguna Aquires Convertible Car Former Nigerian Bread seller turned Model, Olajumoke Orisaguna Aquires Convertible Car Olajumokehas continue to stay grounded despite the money and fame coming her way, and she recently showed this by buying a Convertible car. WATCH VIDEO TO See Her Fans Reactions. Source: Nairaland

The post VIDEO: Fans Reacts As Olajumoke Orisaguna Aquires Convertible Car appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.