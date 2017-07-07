VIDEO: Financial crisis hits land tribunal, operations halted indefinitely

VIDEO: Financial crisis hits land tribunal, halts operations indefinitely

Kampala, Uganda | NBS TV UGANDA| Activities of the Land Commission of inquiry came to a halt summarily on Thursday after the body’s chairperson Catherine Bamugemereirwe announced there are no funds to proceed

In the meantime, the commission will file a preliminary report on the findings so far made with a final report expected in August inspite of the break.

The post VIDEO: Financial crisis hits land tribunal, operations halted indefinitely appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

