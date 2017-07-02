VIDEO: JFK – The Deliverer

Joshua Femi Korode aka JFK is a New York based gospel artist and he has released the single “the deliverer” off of his highly anticipated freshman album “the overwhelming”.

An attorney by training, JFK was born and raised in a musical family being the first son of SF korode who directed the iconic “ayo ni o” choir.

Track produced by Od Beats Song written and performed by Joshua Femi Korode.

Video directed by AB Sallu for Ohda Media @Gospeljfk on Instagram; @jfkorode on Twitter; @Joshua femi korode on FB.

