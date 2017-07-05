VIDEO: John NetworQ ft. General Pype – Ite Si Waju

Sensational hip-hop artist and FM Records’ hot shot John NetworQ finally drops the much-anticipated video for the hit single – ‘Itesiwaju’. Following the success of previous hits such as Ten Commandments, Love Yours, Straight up and more… this video is sure to set a new wave for the Afro-Hip-hop genre for sure. The hit features DanceHall front-runner, General Pype, with a touch of reggae to the mix.

The video to this mid-tempo rap music which depicts a success story that came as a result of hard work was directed by Avalon Okpe and the sound produced by Andre Vibez.

This hit video comes off as an appetiser as we anticipate the release of ‘Son of MeRLiN’ the EP, Vol. 2 hopefully not too long from now.

Watch, listen and enjoy; bet you will listen and listen again.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

