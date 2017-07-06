Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: John NetWorQ – Ite Si Waju ft. General Pype – Download Mp3 [With Lyrics]

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Sensational hiphop artist and FM Records’ hot shot John NetworQ finally drops the much anticipated video for the hit single – ‘Itesiwaju”.

Following the success of previous hits such as Ten Commandments, Love Yours, Straight up and more… this video is sure to set a new wave for the Afro-Hiphop genre for sure. The hit features DanceHall front-runner, General Pype, with a touch of reggae to the

