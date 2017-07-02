[VIDEO] Jubilee hijacking World Bank projects in Kilifi, Kingi says, campaigns for Raila – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
[VIDEO] Jubilee hijacking World Bank projects in Kilifi, Kingi says, campaigns for Raila
The Star, Kenya
Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and his ODM team at Adu centre during campaigns on June 30, 2017. /ALPHONCE GARI. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Kilfii Governor Amason Kingi has accused Jubilee of riding on the county's World Bank …
Tight contest for Kilifi gubernatorial race
