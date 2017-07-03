VIDEO: Koffi Ft. Bovi & Sound Sultan – Before Before (Remix) – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
VIDEO: Koffi Ft. Bovi & Sound Sultan – Before Before (Remix)
360Nobs.com
off Koffi's album, here is a super mode collaboration which he features The legendary Sound Sultan and Bovi. Wait… you really wanna hear this? Yes this is the best collaboration from the Nigerian. Warning….you are about to get some comic relief and …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!