Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Koffi Ft. Bovi & Sound Sultan – Before Before (Remix)

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

off Koffi‘s album, here is a super mode collaboration which he features The legendary Sound Sultan and Bovi.

Wait… you really wanna hear this? Yes this is the best collaboration from the Nigerian

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Warning….you are about to get some comic relief and get entertained at the same time. Wait… you really wanna hear this? Yes this is the best collaboration from the Nigerian.

Watch video and Enjoy!

The post VIDEO: Koffi Ft. Bovi & Sound Sultan – Before Before (Remix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.