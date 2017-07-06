Video: Lagos Girls Disvirgined Me – Humblesmith Reveals

Nigerian singer, Humblesmith, born Ekenedilichukwu Ijemba has revealed that he was a virgin prior to his relocation to Lagos. The Nigerian afropop recording artist revealed that he lost his virginity in Lagos adding that Lagos girls are more exposed. Humblesmith who hit the limelight after releasing hit songs including Osinachi, Jukwese, and his latest single,…

The post Video: Lagos Girls Disvirgined Me – Humblesmith Reveals appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

