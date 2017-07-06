Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Lagos Girls Disvirgined Me – Humblesmith Reveals

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

Nigerian singer, Humblesmith, born Ekenedilichukwu Ijemba has revealed that he was a virgin prior to his relocation to Lagos. The Nigerian afropop recording artist revealed that he lost his virginity in Lagos adding that Lagos girls are more exposed. Humblesmith who hit the limelight after releasing hit songs including Osinachi, Jukwese, and his latest single,…

