Video: Lagos’ll be nothing if Ijaw oil is cut off – Asari-Dokubo

In this video, Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, the leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force, NDPSF, and one of the arrowheads in the struggle to redress perceived injustice in the Niger Delta has said that the Yorubas are enjoying what they did not labour for and that Lagos would be nothing if Ijaw’s oil is cut off.

On the peace and conflict moves of the Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo

“So, what has he achieved? In how many months, let us see if he has achieved anything. The man is just perambulating up and down. And he thinks he can cajole people. He’s a professor. So, he wants to come and speak big-big English. Me, I be Ijaw man,” he concluded.

He also supported Biafra, and talked about so many issues in the country.

