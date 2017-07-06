Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Lil Kesh Reveals He’s Dumping Music

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

Nigerian rapper, Lil Kesh born Keshinro Ololade has revealed his intentions to quit music. The rapper and YAGI music boss revealed this in a video which surfaced online. Lil Kesh’s confession in the video has however plunged his fans into a confused state over the sincerity of the claim made by the singer. The 22-year-old…

Hello. Add your message here.