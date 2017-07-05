Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Mayorkun – Mama

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Music, News

The DMW pop star Mayorkun Links Up with Super Producer – kiddominant, to create another masterpiece titled “Mama”.

The singer who is currently touring the country in his “Mayor 101” campus tour, follows-up his smash “Sade” with an infectious Kiddominant produced number.

The latest serving from Mayor’s kitchen arrives with a Clarence Peters directed music visual, to give “Mama” life and a boost to cement it as a continental smash. Enjoy!

Watch video below:

Hello. Add your message here.