VIDEO: Mayorkun – Mama

The DMW pop star Mayorkun Links Up with Super Producer – kiddominant, to create another masterpiece titled “Mama”.

The singer who is currently touring the country in his “Mayor 101” campus tour, follows-up his smash “Sade” with an infectious Kiddominant produced number.

The latest serving from Mayor’s kitchen arrives with a Clarence Peters directed music visual, to give “Mama” life and a boost to cement it as a continental smash. Enjoy!

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Watch video below:

The post VIDEO: Mayorkun – Mama appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

