VIDEO: MC Galaxy – Shupe (Dir. Matt Maxx) – Nigeria Today

VIDEO: MC Galaxy – Shupe (Dir. Matt Maxx)
Straight off the MMM album comes the visuals to one of the many standout singles from MC Galaxy's sophomore body of work. This is dubbed “Shupe”. Directed by burgeoning music director – Matt Maxx, the MCG Empire boss introduces a new dance in this …
