VIDEO: MC Galaxy – Shupe (Dir. Matt Maxx)

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Straight off the MMM album comes the visuals to one of the many standout singles from MC Galaxy’s sophomore body of work. This is dubbed “Shupe”.

Directed by burgeoning music director – Matt Maxx, the MCG Empire boss introduces a new dance in this very crisp visuals that will definitely keep you wanting more as you watch.

Enjoy “Shupe” as you anticipate many more dope visuals from the king of dance -MC Galaxy.

