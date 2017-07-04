Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Messi breaks out baffling Dance Moves with New Wife

Barcelona star Lionel Messi who got married on Saturday has released a video in which he’s showing off his dance moves with his new wife Antonella Roccuzzo. The childhood sweethearts and now husband and wife twirled on the dance floor on their wedding night with their guests looking on in admiration. The wedding went on…

