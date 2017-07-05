VIDEO: MicL – Found You

4Sight Productions Fast Rising Act MicL, born Michael Baba Debuted his Career in 2016 with For The Girls. Featuring Sound Hill Music Gang Renowned Versatile Act Victoriouz Icon. This record enjoyed a lot of accolades and airplay.

He kicks off 2017 on a wavy level with a wavy tune for his ever supporting fans titled Found You

Found You a fusion of Afro, R&B, Soul, And Trap is a song for everyone with an awesome, catchy sing-along hook, smoothly laced Chorus – Verses and an impeccable Vocal/Lyrical delivery, once again it can be said that MicL never disappoints.

Song was Produced, Mixed and Mastered by Victoriouz Icon. Video Directed by Multi Jakes.

The post VIDEO: MicL – Found You appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

