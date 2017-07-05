VIDEO: Nalongo Estates accuses KCCA of malice in Centenary park deal

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jul 5, 2017

VIDEO: Nalongo Estates accuses KCCA of malice in Centenary park probe

KampalaUganda | NTV UGANDA| Investigations continue into the Centenary Park land row between Kampala Capital City Authority, (KCCA), Nalongo Estates and three other government entities.

In the latest development, Nalongo Estates limited has accused KCCA of malice and ill feelings towards the contract they have at Centenary park. This was while appearing before the committee of commissions statutory Authority and state enterprises.

On Tuesday, KCCA told the committee that Nalongo estates’s lease had expired and that they had failed to develop the area. KCCA also noted that it is government entities such as National water and sewerage Coporation and Uganda national roads Authority that are supposed to develop the park. However, the Members of Parliament on the committee are not too pleased with Nalongo estates officials who they say, are not sticking to the questions that are being asked.

