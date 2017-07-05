VIDEO: Nalongo Estates accuses KCCA of malice in Centenary park deal

VIDEO: Nalongo Estates accuses KCCA of malice in Centenary park probe

Kampala, Uganda | NTV UGANDA| Investigations continue into the Centenary Park land row between Kampala Capital City Authority, (KCCA), Nalongo Estates and three other government entities.

In the latest development, Nalongo Estates limited has accused KCCA of malice and ill feelings towards the contract they have at Centenary park. This was while appearing before the committee of commissions statutory Authority and state enterprises.

On Tuesday, KCCA told the committee that Nalongo estates’s lease had expired and that they had failed to develop the area. KCCA also noted that it is government entities such as National water and sewerage Coporation and Uganda national roads Authority that are supposed to develop the park. However, the Members of Parliament on the committee are not too pleased with Nalongo estates officials who they say, are not sticking to the questions that are being asked.

The post VIDEO: Nalongo Estates accuses KCCA of malice in Centenary park deal appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

