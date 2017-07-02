VIDEO: Ojayy Wright – Sowa – 360Nobs.com
360Nobs.com
VIDEO: Ojayy Wright – Sowa
Blue Diamond Entertainments rave of the moment Ojayy Wright drops visuals of Sowa produced by Popito. In this retro scripted video by Ojayy, he basically paints a scenario of a typical player trying to pick up a girl. From the soothing vocals, to the …
