Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Ojayy Wright – Sowa – 360Nobs.com

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


360Nobs.com

VIDEO: Ojayy Wright – Sowa
360Nobs.com
Blue Diamond Entertainments rave of the moment Ojayy Wright drops visuals of Sowa produced by Popito. In this retro scripted video by Ojayy, he basically paints a scenario of a typical player trying to pick up a girl. From the soothing vocals, to the

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.