VIDEO: Ojayy Wright – Sowa

Blue Diamond Entertainments rave of the moment Ojayy Wright drops visuals of Sowa produced by Popito. In this retro scripted video by Ojayy, he basically paints a scenario of a typical player trying to pick up a girl.

From the soothing vocals, to the mature lyrics and playful lines, he definitely looks like he fits the bill for a playboy. But it’s not just that, he does it in the smoothest way ever. Plus it’s a true life story of how he met his longtime girlfriend.

The video was Shot in University of Ibadan and directed by Lucas Ried. Instagram/Twitter @Ojayywright.

