VIDEO: Olamide ft. Davido – Summer Body

Olamide is out with the official video for his new single featuring Davido; dubbed “Summer Body”.

YBNL honcho, Olamide has released his much anticipated single titled “Summer Body”; and it featured the “Fall” crooner – Davido.

It’s always a good time when Olamide and Davido are on same track/music video; Summer Body isn’t any different from their previous collaborations.

Directed by House of Shoots Film and Production studio in Miami; the video is all sort of fun and crisp which makes it befitting for the Pheelz produced tune.

With the song being an OK song, we can but notice the path Davido said: “With Yankee passport // dem say we Local”. Wait, isn’t that a shot at Wizkid?

