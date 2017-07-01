VIDEO: Omawumi – I No Sure | “Timeless” Out Now!

Timeless is an epic masterpiece from the heart of Omawumi that’ll take you on a soulful journey through diverse genres of music, laced with amazing vocals. The album release, also comes with the world premiere of her brand new video for the single “I No Sure”. Plug into a timeless music experience with Omawumi from the funk leanings of Somtin, to her inspired jazzified remake of Fela’s only love song, Ololufe Omawumi shows her incredible vocal range on the Lagos swing of Dolapo.

The energetic vocal queen also rolls out massive dance floor material as you’ll experience in Africa, her collaboration with the legendary Malian Salif Keita and Uhuru, adding some serious intensity to Keita’s Eponymous classic. All songs are written by Omawumi and produced by Cobhams Asuquo.

On this project, Omawumi and Cobhams recorded with live instrumentation in Nigeria, South Africa and America, from orchestras in Jòzi to horns in Lagos and strings in Houston, and she voiced everywhere. This album represents two years of work, and when you listen to the songs you can hear all the elements clearly and understand why Timeless is an apt title for this new album. Timeless is now streaming on Tidal Here, available Here on Itunes, streaming live on spotify and all leading digital music stores.

“Timeless” The highly anticipated third studio album by the Multiple Award Winning Superstar Singer; Omawumi is here and has been officially released by Cabal Entertainment, under exclusive license through Rocnation.

Watch “I No Sure” Video below:

