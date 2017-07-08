VIDEO: Pres. Museveni calls for peaceful eviction at Centenary Park

VIDEO: President Museveni calls for peaceful eviction at Centenary Park

Uganda | NBS TV UGANDA| President Yoweri Museveni has ordered Nalongo estates to vacate Centenary Park to avoid forceful eviction. The President finally ruled on the matter during a meeting at State House between the two warring parties, KCCA and Nalongo estates but asked for an orderly process of implementation.

This comes after soldiers from the Special Forces Command that guard the president were withdrawn from Centenary Park. Sheila Tusiime Mugisha reports.

The post VIDEO: Pres. Museveni calls for peaceful eviction at Centenary Park appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

