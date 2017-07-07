Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Son of Biafra Vice President Phillip Effiong Jr. speaks

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

Video clip of an interview with BBC shows Phillip Effiong Jr., the son of Biafra Vice President Gen. Phillip Effiong speak on what he remembers about Biafra war and his thoughts about the current agitation.

