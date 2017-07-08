VIDEO: Ssebana Kizito buried amidst political drama and chaos

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News, Politics, Uganda | 0 comments

Uganda | NTV UGANDA| Chaos broke out at the burial of former Democratic Party President Ssebaana Kizito as supporters of the current DP leader Norbert Mao tussled it out with supporters of Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago. The burial also turned into a political contest between the Justice Minister Kahinda Otafiire and opposition politicians over the proposal to amend the constitutional provision on the age limit of the president.

