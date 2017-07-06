VIDEO: T-Play – Siki

The much anticipated visual of the groundbreaking hit single SIKI by Timbaze Music International record label finest T-PLAY currently taking over the streets is finally out.

T-PLAY displayed his multi-talented skills as an artist, a great dancer and performer which will leave you wheezing from start to finish of the video.

The video was shot in Lagos – Nigeria.

Directed by Unlimited L.A

Watch, Enjoy and Share

The post VIDEO: T-Play – Siki appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

