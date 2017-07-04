VIDEO: Uganda taxi drivers petition Kadaga

VIDEO:Taxi Drivers Petition Kadaga

Taxi drivers under their umbrella body Amalgamated Transport and Worker’s uUion are accusing city authorities of selling off the old taxi park to a private investor without their knowledge.

This situation has forced the taxi operators to petition the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga asking MPs to intervene in the matter.

The post VIDEO: Uganda taxi drivers petition Kadaga appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:.

