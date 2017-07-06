Video: We don’t want our children suffer the same nonsense we suffered – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has said that he does not want Biafra children to surfer saying that ‘we do not want them to suffer the same nonsense we suffered and that IPOB will be the first people on the continent of Africa to think about the future generation.

He also went on to say that ‘there is nothing any man can do to stop Biafra from coming just as he criticizes President Buhari’s administration, slammed ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

