Video: What Will Happen If Buhari Can’t Afford His Medical Bills In UK – Rochas Okorocha

The Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha has said Nigerians will support the Nigerian President should he be unable to pay his medical fees in the UK. This comes after the Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari left the country for the UK on May 7, 2017. The Imo State governor while reacting to the comments made by…

The post Video: What Will Happen If Buhari Can’t Afford His Medical Bills In UK – Rochas Okorocha appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

