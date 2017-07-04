Vigilance group nabs 7 robbery suspects in Abakaliki

The Ebonyi Neighborhood Watch Group (ENWG), a vigilance outfit established by the State Government has arrested seven armed robbery suspects operating in different locations in Abakaliki.

Dr Kenneth Ugbala, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Gov. Dave Umahi, said this while addressing newsmen in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

Ugbala said that the suspects who confessed to their involvement in criminal activities, were handed over to the Police for investigation and prosecution.

According to Ugbala, the suspected robbers who specialised in shop breaking, motorcycle and tricycle theft as well as other clandestine activities were arrested at Kpiri-kpiri and Ogbe-Hausa areas of the metropolis.

He said that a number of stolen items and dangerous weapons were recovered from the suspected hoodlums.

“The Ebonyi Neighborhood Watch Group on surveillance duty on Monday, July 3, arrested seven armed suspects operating in different locations in Abakaliki.

“The suspects now in Police custody were picked up by members of the ENWG at Kpiri-kpiri and Ogbe-Hausa axis of the metropolis through information volunteered by members of the public.

“The ENWG is a vigilance outfit assisting the Police in crime control and prevention. They are committed to promoting security, law and order in the state, “Ugbala said.

The governor’s aide promised government commitment to the protection of lives and property of all residents.

He said that government had built strong synergy between the Police and other security agencies to reduce criminal activities in the state

