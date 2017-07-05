Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Vincent Enyeama Ridiculed By Lille, Sacked Via SMS

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, who retired from the national team during the Sunday Oliseh reign as the Super Eagles coach has been sacked by the new Lille coach, Marcelo Bielsa. The Nigerian goalkeeper is among the eleven players sacked by the club’s new Argentine coach. The coach was reported to have sent sms…

The post Vincent Enyeama Ridiculed By Lille, Sacked Via SMS appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.