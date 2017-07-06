Visa pushes further into Africa – Business Insider

Pages Navigation Menu

Visa pushes further into Africa

Visa pushes further into Africa
Visa has partnered with Interswitch, Africa's integrated payments and transaction solutions company, to bolster adoption of mVisa, the card network's mobile payment solution, according to Vanguard. The two companies will team up to upgrade the digital …
