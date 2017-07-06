Vodacom advocates gender equality for ICT women

Vanguard

VODACOM Business Nigeria in its bid to address the gap between women and men in the ICT sector, where, according to the Nigerian National Bureau of Statistics , the ratio of Nigerian female workers to men in ICT was 3:1 in 2012; organized a one day ICT …

