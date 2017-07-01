VP Osinbajo celebrates honest Nigerian man who returned FG’s 60k
Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday celebrated a beneficiary of N-Power, who returned stipends paid to him after he got a job. Osinbajo revealed via his Twitter account, that Daniel Joshua from Taraba State returned his stipends for May and June, after he has disengaged from the scheme. He wrote: “A story […]
