Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wahu Kagwi introduces her handsome brothers and reveals how they harassed Nameless for ‘hitting’ on her! – Ghafla!

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Ghafla!

Wahu Kagwi introduces her handsome brothers and reveals how they harassed Nameless for 'hitting' on her!
Ghafla!
Singer Wahu Kagwi is not one to put her private life on social media. For year now she has ensured to keep her family off social media until just recently when she shared a photo hanging out with her two brothers. The photo shared on her Instagram page
My mum puts on make-up because she thinks she ugly – Singer Wahu's daughterTUKO.CO.KE
Wahu and daughter Tumiso in rare Facebook embarrassmentNairobi News (satire) (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.