Waje’s Struggles As A Chin-Chin Seller Will Motivate You

Nigerian singer and mother of one, Waje is the toast of many Nigerians thanks to her contribution in the music industry. In a recent chat with Saturday Beats, The Voice judge gave an insight about what life was like for before fame. The beautiful Nigerian Afro-pop/soul singer, from Edo State revealed that if she had followed …

The post Waje’s Struggles As A Chin-Chin Seller Will Motivate You appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

