War drums in Benue over Anti-Open Grazing Law – Vanguard

War drums in Benue over Anti-Open Grazing Law
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on 30th June 2017, issued a quit notice to herdsmen opposed to the recently-passed Anti-Open Grazing Law in the state saying: “When the deadline expires, it's either you ranch your livestock peacefully and continue
You must rid yourselves of criminals-Police tells cattle rearersNAIJ.COM
We lost 1878 persons to Fulani attack, Benue governor cries to UNNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

