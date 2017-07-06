War of words: Osinbajo warns Saraki, nobody can remove Ibrahim Magu

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo Thursday has replied the Senate over its call for the removal of Ibrahim Magu, acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Osinbajo categorically said nobody can remove Ibrahim Magu. He made this known in Kaduna on Thursday while commissioning a zonal office of the EFCC. Represented by Nasir …

The post War of words: Osinbajo warns Saraki, nobody can remove Ibrahim Magu appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

