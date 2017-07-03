War on Terror: Over 700 Boko Haram terrorists surrender to Nigerian Army – Buratai

By: Kingsley Omonobi-Abuja.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai on Monday disclosed that over 700 Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno.

The surrender of the terrorists according to Buratai followed the intensive pounding of suspected Boko Haram hideouts in the fringes of Sambisa Forest by the Nigerian Army artillery long range guns, supported by air assault by the air component.

Disclosing that the even more terrorists were in the process of surrendering, the Army Chief said it is a welcome development that will bring a sigh of relief to many Nigerians.

“It is a clear indication that the war on insurgency and terror is clearly being won. I want to congratulate not only our gallant troops and indeed the Navy and Airforce but all Nigerians.

“The terrorists are surrendering because of the concerted efforts of the Nigerian military. They are in total disarray, they are hungry and are looking for a way out” he said.

The post War on Terror: Over 700 Boko Haram terrorists surrender to Nigerian Army – Buratai appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

