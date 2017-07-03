Was Manny’s Losing Fight Against The Aussie Rigged? Samuel L. Jackson Reckons It Was

No one really gave Aussie Jeff Horn much of a chance against Manny Pacquiao.

Early Sunday morning our time, however, he caused a massive upset by beating the WBO world welterweight champion at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium to claim the title.

The hometown hero come good, what a story, right? Except for the fact that Pacquiao seemed to be in control of the match, almost from start to finish, and that has many people wondering exactly how he won on a unanimous points decision.

These stats, with the screenshot via Bleacher Report, were shown after the final bell during the broadcast. Manny on the left:

And these via ESPN Stats:

The Daily Beast to further unpack the outrage:

…despite Pacquiao landing way more punches (182/573 compared to Horn’s 92/625), and even though his only significant injuries during the match came from a pair of questionable headbutts by Horn, the judges (two of whom were American) ruled unanimously in favor [sic] of the kid: 117-111, 115-113, 115-113. Legendary trainer Teddy Atlas, who was ringside calling the match, was beside himself with the result. “That stupid practice in the States where so many decided to give trophies to everybody just for a good effort, instead of saying, oh, a guy won, a guy lost, and you deal with it. You learn. It’s part of growing up. It’s part of life. They give everybody a trophy. That’s what they did tonight! They gave a trophy—a win, a huge win—for trying hard. You’re not supposed to get it for trying hard! You’re supposed to get it for winning! And I thought Pacquiao won the fight.”

Teddy wasn’t alone:

And Samuel L. was just as forthright with his take:

He’s talking about this face:

I guess scoring a boxing match is a subjective matter, and we all know that usually spells disaster in the sporting world.

One thing we certainly can take from this – retire, Manny.

[source:dailybeast]

