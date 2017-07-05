Pages Navigation Menu

WATCH: #BBNaija’s Marvis’ Freestyle on ZoneOut Sessions

Big Brother Naija 2017 finalist and one half of fan favorite duo ‘Marfe‘, Marvis is FreeMe TV‘s guest on the prestigious ZoneOut Sessions. The Rivers State princess is serving up major #GirlPower in this episode, as she uses her lyrics to touch on some sensitive topics that have become the reality of her society. Hit Play […]

The post WATCH: #BBNaija’s Marvis’ Freestyle on ZoneOut Sessions appeared first on BellaNaija.

