Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

(Watch) Mad man beats up pastor during deliverance

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A hilarious video has surfaced of a pastor carrying out deliverance on a man alleged to be a mad man. The deliverance eventually turned violent with the alleged madman turning on the pastor and fighting him. When the deliverance started, it seemed all the man wanted was to be left alone and as the deliverance progressed, …

The post (Watch) Mad man beats up pastor during deliverance appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.