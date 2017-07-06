Watch: Man paraded by villagers for sleeping with little boys in Anambra state

An unidentified man in Agulu, Anambra State was recently paraded in public for allegedly sleeping with little boys in the community. In the video initially posted by PoliticsNGR, the suspect was tied with a rope round his waist and ordered to carry a gong as they paraded him in his underwear. Watch video below;

The post Watch: Man paraded by villagers for sleeping with little boys in Anambra state appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

