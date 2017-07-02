South Africa: Mbalula Proposes Overhaul of ANC Constitution – AllAfrica.com
|
Herald live
|
South Africa: Mbalula Proposes Overhaul of ANC Constitution
AllAfrica.com
ANC head of policy renewal Fikile Mbalula has proposed major changes which, if approved, will overhaul the party's Constitution. Speaking on a document on organisation renewal and design which he presented to delegates at the policy conference on …
ANC 'on suicide mission' on Zuma motion
ANC MPs who vote against the party on motion of no confidence are suicide bombers – Mbalula
Mbalula says ANC 'suicide bombers' will be dealt with
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!