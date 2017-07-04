Pages Navigation Menu

Watch the Moment Lorry almost Crushed baby on Zebra Crossing

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A lorry driver in the city of Rostov on Don in south-western Russia’s Rostov Oblast region was inches away from crushing a baby in a pushchair. The footage posted by Metro UK shows the mother pulling the baby immediately, just enough to save the baby’s life. The driver however, didn’t stop. The moment was captured by […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

