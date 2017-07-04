Watch the Moment Lorry almost Crushed baby on Zebra Crossing

A lorry driver in the city of Rostov on Don in south-western Russia’s Rostov Oblast region was inches away from crushing a baby in a pushchair. The footage posted by Metro UK shows the mother pulling the baby immediately, just enough to save the baby’s life. The driver however, didn’t stop. The moment was captured by […]

The post Watch the Moment Lorry almost Crushed baby on Zebra Crossing appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

